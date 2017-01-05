FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
Dutch court upholds Groningen 24 bcm/year gas output cap
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 5, 2017 / 1:18 PM / 8 months ago

Dutch court upholds Groningen 24 bcm/year gas output cap

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, Jan 5 (Reuters) - A Dutch court on Thursday upheld a decision by the government to cap production at the Groningen gas field at 24 billion cubic metres (bcm) until Oct. 1, 2021.

The court was responding to requests for a preliminary injunction against the June decision, opposed by groups who would like to see production at Groningen reduced further or stopped.

Production at the field, Europe's largest, has been cut several times from 53.9 bcm in 2013 as criticism mounted that the Cabinet had failed to consider the risk to citizens from earthquakes caused by production. (Reporting by Toby Sterling; editing by Jason Neely)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.