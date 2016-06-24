FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Netherlands to cut more Groningen gas production
June 24, 2016 / 12:50 PM / a year ago

Netherlands to cut more Groningen gas production

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, June 24 (Reuters) - The Dutch government has decided to cut production at the giant Groningen gas field from its current level of 27 billion cubic metres a year from October 1, 2016, Deputy Prime Minister Lodewijk Asscher said on Friday.

Earlier this week, the Netherlands' National Mines Inspectorate advised the government to cap production at 24 billion cubic meters (bcm) of gas annually, De Telegraaf reported, citing a recommendation to Economy Minister Henk Kamp.

Groningen gas has supplied almost 10 percent of European Union demand, and announcements on production cuts, driven by a spate of earthquakes in the country's northern province, have led to spikes in gas prices. (Reporting by Thomas Escritt; Editing by Alexander Smith)

