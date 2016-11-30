FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dutch government proposes 33 pct increase in renewables spending for 2017
#Energy
November 30, 2016 / 9:35 AM / 9 months ago

Dutch government proposes 33 pct increase in renewables spending for 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, Nov 30 (Reuters) - The Dutch government on Wednesday proposed a 33 percent increase in its budget for renewable energy projects in 2017, as it attempts to catch up after lagging on its 2020 emission reduction targets.

In a letter to parliament, Economic Affairs Minister Henk Kamp said the government plans to spend 12 billion euros on subsidies for solar, wind, geo-thermal and other projects in 2017, up from 9 billion euros in 2016 and just 3.5 billion euros in 2015. ($1 = 0.9391 euros) (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Catherine Evans)

