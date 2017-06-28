WRAPUP 4-New computer virus spreads from Ukraine to disrupt world business
* Port terminals operated by Maersk disrupted (Adds details on Maersk disruption, FedEx on TNT)
AMSTERDAM, June 28 The Dutch government said on Wednesday that following dramatic falls in the subsidies required for offshore wind turbines to operate profitably, it would allow bidders who require no subsidy at all the first chance to bid on a major project in the Dutch North Sea.
The Economic Affairs Ministry said in a statement that if no zero subsidy bidders emerge for the two slots available at the Hollandse Kust Zuid farm this autumn, then a regular subsidized auction would follow.
Each of the slots represents a 350 megawatt project. (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Susan Fenton)
* Port terminals operated by Maersk disrupted (Adds details on Maersk disruption, FedEx on TNT)
KRASNODAR, Russia, June 28 Russia will respond with dignity and proportionately if the United States takes pre-emptive measures against Syrian government forces to stop what Washington says could be a planned chemical attack, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday.