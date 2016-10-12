FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Dutch may allow assisted suicide for those who feel life is over
October 12, 2016 / 8:40 PM / 10 months ago

Dutch may allow assisted suicide for those who feel life is over

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, Oct 12 (Reuters) - The Dutch government intends to draft a law that would legalise assisted suicide for people who feel they have "completed life", but are not necessarily terminally ill, it said on Wednesday.

The Netherlands was the first country to legalise euthanasia, in 2002, but only for patients who were considered to be suffering unbearable pain with no hope of a cure.

In a letter to parliament, the health and justice ministers said the details remained to be worked out but that people who "have a well-considered opinion that their life is complete, must, under strict and careful criteria, be allowed to finish that life in a manner dignified for them." (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)

