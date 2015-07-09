Flow Traders valued at 1.5 bln euros in Amsterdam listing

AMSTERDAM, July 9 (Reuters) - Flow Traders, a Dutch high-frequency trading firm, will list on the Amsterdam stock exchange on Friday at 32 euros ($35.28) per share, valuing the company at around 1.5 billion euros.

Slightly more than 16 million shares, representing approximately 35 percent of the business, will be listed, excluding an over-allotment option.

The total size of the offering, which was oversubscribed several times, amounts to approximately 521 million euros, the company said in a statement. ($1 = 0.9071 euros) (Reporting By Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Toni Reinhold)