FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Flow Traders valued at 1.5 bln euros in Amsterdam listing
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 9, 2015 / 8:22 PM / 2 years ago

Flow Traders valued at 1.5 bln euros in Amsterdam listing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, July 9 (Reuters) - Flow Traders, a Dutch high-frequency trading firm, will list on the Amsterdam stock exchange on Friday at 32 euros ($35.28) per share, valuing the company at around 1.5 billion euros.

Slightly more than 16 million shares, representing approximately 35 percent of the business, will be listed, excluding an over-allotment option.

The total size of the offering, which was oversubscribed several times, amounts to approximately 521 million euros, the company said in a statement. ($1 = 0.9071 euros) (Reporting By Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Toni Reinhold)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.