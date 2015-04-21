FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dutch econ min: Gas production in Groningen not over 36.4 bcm in 2015
Sections
Featured
Under Trump, U.S. nuclear arsenal slowly takes shape
Nuclear weapons
Under Trump, U.S. nuclear arsenal slowly takes shape
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
World
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
Equifax says web server vulnerability led to hack
Cyber Risk
Equifax says web server vulnerability led to hack
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 21, 2015 / 2:45 PM / 2 years ago

Dutch econ min: Gas production in Groningen not over 36.4 bcm in 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, April 21 (Reuters) - Dutch Economy Minister Henk Kamp said on Tuesday that production at the Groningen gas field, Europe’s largest, will not exceed 36.4 billion cubic meters (bcm) in 2015.

In a letter to parliament, Kamp said previously agreed caps on other clusters in the massive field would remain in place, even after an April 14 court ruling ordered production be stopped at the Loppersum cluster.

“These limitations remain in place. This means gas production in 2015 will not be higher that 36.4 bcm,” he wrote. (Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; editing by David Clarke)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.