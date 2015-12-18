Dutch government sets 2015/2016 Groningen gas production at 27 bcm

THE HAGUE, Dec 18 (Reuters) - The Dutch government on Friday set production at the Groningen gas field for the coming year at 27 billion cubic meters (bcm), in line with a court mandate to limit the risk of earthquakes.

The limit applies to the financial year ending Oct. 31, 2016.

Finance Minister Jeroen Dijsselboem told reporters in The Hague that reductions in production during 2015 had cost the state 1.5 billion euros ($1.6 billion) in lost income.