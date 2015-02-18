FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dutch gas regulator may advise reduction of Groningen production before July
February 18, 2015 / 9:10 AM / 3 years ago

Dutch gas regulator may advise reduction of Groningen production before July

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, Feb 18 (Reuters) - The Dutch gas regulator could advise the government to further reduce production at the massive Groningen field before July if safety reasons require it, the agency’s head said on Wednesday.

Dutch Economy Minister Henk Kamp has said he will set a new annual cap for production at the field by July 1, following a series of recommendations about safety and minimum supply needs.

“If we see good reasons, we will advise the minister to intervene (before July 1),” Harry van der Meijden, the director of the State Supervision of Mines, told Reuters.

Van der Meijden said he could not comment on what production levels should be until the regulator had concluded studies on gas extraction and recent earthquakes. (Reporting By Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Pravin Char)

