FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tourist ship carrying 154 passengers evacuated in Netherlands
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Graphic: A mass exodus
Rohingya
Graphic: A mass exodus
Turkey to deploy troops to Syria's Idlib: Erdogan
Reuters Newsmaker
Turkey to deploy troops to Syria's Idlib: Erdogan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deflation
June 22, 2014 / 6:20 AM / 3 years ago

Tourist ship carrying 154 passengers evacuated in Netherlands

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, June 22 (Reuters) - A cruise ship carrying 154 passengers was evacuated after it sprang a leak on a river in the eastern Netherlands early on Sunday morning, emergency services said.

All the passengers, mostly pensioners from Germany and Austria, were safely helped off the 110-metre long Britannia, which was on its way to Cologne, Germany, from Deventer.

The cause of the leak was not immediately known. There were no reports of injuries. The passengers were taken to shelters for the night, emergency services said. (Reporting By Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.