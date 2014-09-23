Google to build 600 mln euro data centre in the Netherlands

AMSTERDAM, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Google will build a 600 million euro (773.58 million US dollar) data centre in the northern Netherlands, the company said on Tuesday.

Spokesman Mark Jansen said part of the the server park will start operating in the second half of 2016 and will create 150 permanent jobs.

Google has three large European data centres in Ireland, Finland and Belgium.

The Eemshaven facility will span 44 hectares and was chosen because of stable Dutch energy supplies, Jansen said. (1 US dollar = 0.7756 euro) (Reporting By Anthony Deutsch. Editing by Jane Merriman)