FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Shares in speciality chemicals group IMCD priced at 21 euros
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
June 27, 2014 / 6:31 AM / 3 years ago

Shares in speciality chemicals group IMCD priced at 21 euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, June 27 (Reuters) - Shares in chemical distributor IMCD start trading in Amsterdam on Friday at 21 euros ($28.54) each, the company said, valuing the offering at 462 million euros, the high end of the range.

The shares were over-subscribed, leading IMCD to increase the offering by 10 percent to 22,000,000, excluding an over-allotment option, the company said in a statement.

Based on the number of shares being offered, IMCD will have a market capitalization of roughly a billion euros.

There is an over-allotment option of up to an additional 15 percent.

IMCD provides marketing, sales and distribution services in the chemical industry in 30 countries. It employs 1,400 people.

$1 = 0.7359 Euros Reporting By Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.