3 months ago
UPDATE 1-Dutch bank ING to cut Amsterdam trading jobs, move some to London
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
#Financials
May 31, 2017 / 8:26 PM / 3 months ago

UPDATE 1-Dutch bank ING to cut Amsterdam trading jobs, move some to London

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates with comment from ING)

AMSTERDAM, May 31 (Reuters) - Dutch bank ING Groep said it plans to cut dozens of jobs at its dealing room in Amsterdam, including corporate bond and commodities traders, and will move 22 positions to London.

ING said on Wednesday that 43 Amsterdam-based roles will be cut, while 22 roles will be created in London. Eleven new positions will be created in the Amsterdam dealing room.

The changes are part of an ongoing reorganisation announced in October to consolidate the bank's European trading rooms. (Reporting By Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Susan Fenton)

