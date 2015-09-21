FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Financial services firm Intertrust to seek IPO in Amsterdam
September 21, 2015 / 6:15 AM / 2 years ago

Financial services firm Intertrust to seek IPO in Amsterdam

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Intertrust, which provides tax and regulatory compliance advice to 17,000 companies, said on Monday it will seek an initial public offering (IPO) of shares on the Euronext stock exchange.

The Amsterdam-based company did not say how large a stake in the company will be sold during the IPO, but it hopes to raise 475 million euros ($537 million) to repay debt.

The company, which is 74 percent owned by Blackstone, also reported earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of 122 million euros ($138 million) in 2014, on revenue of 296 million.

The balance of the company is held by 165 employees and managers who may sell part of their shareholdings in the offering, Intertrust said in a statement. ($1 = 0.8840 euros) (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by David Holmes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
