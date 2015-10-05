FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Intertrust selling 42.5 pct stake in IPO to raise 537-545 mln euros
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
At least 32 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 32 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
October 5, 2015 / 6:10 AM / 2 years ago

Intertrust selling 42.5 pct stake in IPO to raise 537-545 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Dutch trust firm administrator Intertrust NV said on Monday it will sell shares representing around 42.5 percent of the company to raise 537 euros million euros ($602-611 million) in an initial public offering (IPO) of shares.

The company, which provides tax and regulatory compliance services and is majority owned by Blackstone, said it has set an indicative price range of 14.50-19.00 euros per share for around 33.7 million shares on offer in its proposed IPO.

Bookbuilding closes on Oct. 14 and Intertrust expects a listing shortly thereafter. ($1 = 0.8907 euros) ($1 = 0.8905 euros) (Reporting by Toby Sterling, editing by Louise Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.