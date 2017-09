AMSTERDAM, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Lucas Bols BV, the Dutch spirits maker, said it had set the price range for an initial offering of shares in which it hopes to raise around 147 million euros ($170 million).

The range was set for between 13.50 euros and 18.00 euros per share, valuing the company at between 187 million euros ($216 million) and 207 million. ($1 = 0.8648 euros) (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by David Holmes)