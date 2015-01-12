Breakingviews: Dutch optician can pass IPO market test

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - GrandVision can pass the IPO market test. The world’s biggest optical retailer has its eyes on an Amsterdam initial public offering that could raise about 1 billion euros. The company, backed by the billionaire Van der Vorm family, is stable, cash-generative, and well placed for an ageing world. Earning a payback from a big emerging markets presence appears more distant, however.

Glasses are a must-have, not a treat, and that insulates the business from economic weakness. Online disruption is curbed because eye tests must be done in person with medical professionals. Meanwhile it is a fragmented sector and that offers opportunities for bigger players to roll up tiddlers. Burgeoning smartphone use makes decent eyesight ever more valuable too. That’s all helpful given a few European IPOs were pulled in late 2014, and the macro backdrop is disconcerting - deflation, stagnation and fresh fears about Greece.

Any debut is at least four weeks off, so there are no details on pricing yet. But an outline valuation is possible. GrandVision’s nearest public rivals, which are Germany’s Fielmann and to a lesser extent Italy’s Luxottica , trade on 15.7 and 13.3 times forward EBITDA respectively.

Suppose GrandVision can grow EBITDA from 2013’s 400 million euros by 8 percent two years running. It would make 467 million euros for 2015. Then apply a multiple garnered from the two peers mentioned, remove 834 million euros of debt, and discount the equity by 15 percent. GrandVision’s total share capital would be worth about 5.05 billion euros. So a 20 percent stake, the minimum targeted for sale, is probably worth about 1 billion euros.

GrandVision may argue it has more growth potential than Fielmann, which focuses on German-speaking Europe, and so merits a higher valuation. But GrandVision is an unknown quantity to equity investors and has lower margins than Fielmann. And while 21 percent of GrandVision’s stores are in emerging markets, they deliver just 1 percent of EBITDA. Buyers will need convincing this portfolio can in time grow as profitable as the core European business. Many other Western blue-chips have failed to deliver on their EM promises. That said, this IPO is well worth a look.

CONTEXT NEWS

- GrandVision, the world’s biggest operator of opticians’ stores, said on Jan. 12 it plans to float in Amsterdam. The Schipol-based glasses retailer, backed by some of the richest people in the Netherlands, operates more than 5,600 shops in 43 countries, under brands such as Vision Express in Britain and Apollo-Optik in Germany.

- The company made adjusted EBITDA of 343 million euros in the first nine months of 2014, on revenue of 2.1 billion euros. It plans to sell existing shares equivalent to a 20 to 25 percent stake.

- GrandVision is 98.57 percent owned by HAL Holding N.V., a Curacao-based investment company. That in turn is wholly owned by Amsterdam-listed HAL Trust. In November, KBC valued the business at 5.8 billion euros, or nearly 53 percent of HAL Trust’s total net asset value (NAV).

- GrandVision said the initial public offering would raise its profile and help it expand in emerging markets.

- HAL Trust has a free float of slightly under 20 percent, Thomson Reuters data shows. The Van der Vorm family control 63.9 percent through two holding companies, De Zwarte Bergen and Blanca Flor, while another businessman, Hans Melchers, owns a further 16.3 percent, according to the data, which cites filings from May 2013. Dutch magazine Quote says the Van der Vorms are the country’s second-richest family, worth 6.2 billion euros. Forbes estimates Melchers is worth $2.1 billion.

The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are his own.