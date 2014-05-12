FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chairman of KPMG in the Netherlands resigns, company says
May 12, 2014

Chairman of KPMG in the Netherlands resigns, company says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, May 12 (Reuters) - The head of KPMG in the Netherlands resigned on Monday, KPMG said in a statement, less than a month after authorities launched a criminal investigation into a joint venture involving the accounting firm.

Jurgen van Breukelen, who was in the position for less than two years, said he was stepping down to enable the company to break from “the recent past of misjudgments and errors”.

Last month Dutch authorities said they launched a criminal investigation into a joint venture between KPMG and a project developer building a new headquarters in the Dutch capital.

Reporting By Anthony Deutsch; Editing by David Goodman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
