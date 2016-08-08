Performers take to boats for EuroPride in Amsterdam

AMSTERDAM, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Thousands of people lined the streets of Amsterdam at the weekend to watch boats carrying dancers and performers sail by on the city's canals for the EuroPride parade.

Aboard a boat adorned with the words "Join our Freedom", bearded drag queen and Eurovision Song Contest winner Conchita Wurst led Saturday's colourful and lively European lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender event, which coincided with the Amsterdam Gay Pride this year.

The Canal Parade was the key event of the festival, which ran from July 23 to August 7.