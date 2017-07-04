AMSTERDAM, July 4 The Dutch government signalled on Tuesday it would rethink a plan to delay or prevent unwanted takeovers of Dutch companies by foreign firms.

In a letter to parliament ahead of a vote on proposals offering Dutch firms more protection from takeovers, Economic Affairs Minister Henk Kamp said the idea could conflict with European law and the government's desire for a favourable investment climate in the Netherlands.

(Reporting by Toby Sterling; editing by John Stonestreet)