Dutch debt still a safe haven despite budget "sins"

* Dutch fiscal and political outlook worsens

* Dutch/German yield spreads widen, but pressure may fade

* Netherlands still a safe haven within the euro zone

By Marius Zaharia

LONDON, March 30 (Reuters) - A rise in yields on Dutch government bonds on worries the champion of euro zone austerity is backsliding on its budget promises has failed to dent their status as a rock-solid investment.

Since Prime Minister Mark Rutte, a vocal advocate of fiscal orthodoxy, lost his parliamentary majority last week, the Dutch 10-year yield premium over German Bunds has expanded by about 10 basis points to 56, off a peak of 59, its highest since November.

The cost of insuring Dutch debt against default with credit default swaps has also risen by 25 bps to about 115 bps , a 2-1/2-month high.

The moves, rapid by Dutch standards, reflected fears that the extra savings and spending cuts needed to shrink the budget deficit to 3 percent of economic output by 2013, as agreed with the European Union, would not be implemented.

But these higher yields and CDS prices have not changed the market’s views of Dutch debt as a “safe-haven”, a relatively risk-free investment which offers shelter, in particular, from the euro zone debt crisis.

Indeed, investors who are only allowed to put their money into highly-rated debt see the fall in Dutch debt prices as a buying opportunity.

“There’s a lot of market talk about (the ballooning budget deficit) but I would keep it in context,” said Russell Silberston, who manages $28 billion worth of fixed income assets as head of global interest rates for Investec AM.

“Just looking at debt dynamics compared with other countries, we’re very relaxed about it. If risks assets were selling off, Netherlands would rally. If (the spread over Germany) goes too far we would buy more.” At 65 percent of output, Dutch government debt is only higher than Finland’s and Luxembourg’s within the euro zone and even failure to make the 16 billion euros in cuts needed to get its budget deficit back on track by 2013 would not change that.

Germany’s debt runs at about 80 percent of its GDP while Italy’s amounts to 120 percent.

Powered by sophisticated financial services and diverse exports, the Dutch economy is also one of the most competitive and flexible in the bloc.

BUDGET SINNER

The Netherlands is, however, experiencing a fall in domestic consumption and a steep slide in house prices. The Labour party, whose backing is crucial for Rutte, has voiced worries that extra cuts would deepen those economic problems.

The lack of political consensus raises the risk of early elections, whose results are likely to be inconclusive, meaning the Netherlands may not be in a position to solve either its budget or economic growth headaches any time soon. The Dutch economy is expected to shrink by 0.9 percent this year.

These prospects bring back to investors’ mind the recent experience of neighbouring Belgium - whose record 18-month period without political leadership until December last year drove its borrowing costs almost to unsustainable levels.

But Belgium’s debt as a percentage of its economy is lower only than Italy’s and those of the euro zone trio - Greece, Ireland and Portugal - that have needed bailouts and economists dismiss any scenario in which the credit worthiness of Dutch bonds would deteriorate sharply.

“New elections, if they were to be called, would be negative to spreads, but that’s very different to saying there’s going to be a movement towards the periphery the way that Belgium showed,” said RBS rate strategist Harvinder Sian.

Sian only sees the Dutch/German 10-year yield spread expanding by about 15 bps from current levels. That is still below the record 87 bps hit early in 2009, when markets feared the Lehman Brothers’ collapse could cause a chain of bank failures that would hit Dutch giants as well.

Having previously criticised “budget sinners”, saying they should be allowed to leave the euro zone, the Dutch government now risks being one of them.

Some analysts speculate this irony may, in time, soften the Dutch stance on austerity and potentially ease pressure on peripheral countries to tighten the belt at all costs.

“I would expect a change of tone now coming from the Hague and if anything it would probably help and improve the mood at the Eurogroup meetings and help the process (of tackling the crisis),” said Gilles Moec, economist at Deutsche Bank.