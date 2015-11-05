FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Stock market listing for media company IEX Group
November 5, 2015 / 9:51 AM / 2 years ago

Stock market listing for media company IEX Group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, Nov 5 (Reuters) - A group of Dutch language financial information websites, including the popular IEX.nl website, will be folded into a public company with a stock market listing, its owners said on Thursday.

The media group, currently known as Belix BV, reaches 1.8 million mostly retail investors daily in the Netherlands and Belgium, owners Value8 and Free Media Group Holding BV said in a statement.

In the deal, Belix will be acquired by a shell company, MTY Holdings NV, which will be renamed IEX Group after the transaction is completed on Dec. 16.

The owners said the Belix businesses are profitable and as IEX Group they intend to “offer supplemental products and services.” (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Mark Potter)

