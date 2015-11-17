FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dutch fund PFZW to divest from high carbon companies
November 17, 2015 / 7:26 AM / 2 years ago

Dutch fund PFZW to divest from high carbon companies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, Nov 17 (Reuters) - PFZW, a Dutch pension fund with 161 billion euros ($172 billion) of assets under management, said on Thursday it will sell down investments in companies with relatively high carbon dioxide emissions.

Citing the need to invest in a way that protects the environment, the fund said it would divest completely from coal-related companies by 2020, while investments in fossil fuel companies will be reduced by 30 percent.

“This will take place in four annual steps and result in investments being withdrawn from approximately 250 companies” focused in the energy, utilities and materials sectors, the fund said in a statement.

The fund, which represents healthcare workers, said it would increase investments in healthcare, real estate and companies that guarantee the supply of food and water. ($1 = 0.9379 euros) (Reporting by Toby Sterling; editing by David Clarke)

