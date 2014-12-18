FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 18, 2014 / 2:35 PM / 3 years ago

Dutch PM Rutte pulls out of EU summit as health bill threatens to topple government

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte cancelled a trip to Brussels, where he was due to take part in an EU summit, to deal with an escalating domestic political crisis at home.

Rutte said in a letter to parliament on Thursday he would not attend the European Council meetings, but would try to resolve a dispute triggered by the blocking of a health bill in the senate that is threatening to topple his coalition government. (Reporting By Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Janet Lawrence)

