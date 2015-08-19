FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dutch government defeats no-confidence motion in parliament
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 19, 2015 / 4:02 PM / 2 years ago

Dutch government defeats no-confidence motion in parliament

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, Aug 19 (Reuters) - The government of Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte easily defeated a vote of no-confidence in parliament on Wednesday called by right-wing opposition politician Geert Wilders.

Wilders sought the vote in response to a government decision to support a third emergency bailout for Greece, after promising voters not to spend “one more cent” on rescuing the debt-ridden fellow euro zone country.

The no-confidence motion was trounced by a large margin as only members of Wilders’ rightist Freedom party and several breakaway former Freedom MPs supported it. (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Mark Heinrich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.