Dutch government expects to float former Fortis unit ASR next year -report

AMSTERDAM, Nov 27 (Reuters) - The Dutch government intends to float ASR, a former insurance arm of the Belgian financial group Fortis, in an initial public offering next year, the Netherlands’ ANP news agency reported.

ANP cited Finance Minister Jeroen Dijsselbloem as saying the company would probably seek an initial public offering of shares on the Euronext stock exchange.

ASR reported a book value of 3.37 billion euros ($3.6 billion) at the end of the first half of 2015.

It was nationalized together with the Dutch operations of Fortis and ABN Amro in 2008. ($1 = 0.9457 euros) (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Susan Fenton)