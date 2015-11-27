FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dutch government expects to float former Fortis unit ASR next year -report
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 27, 2015 / 2:12 PM / 2 years ago

Dutch government expects to float former Fortis unit ASR next year -report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, Nov 27 (Reuters) - The Dutch government intends to float ASR, a former insurance arm of the Belgian financial group Fortis, in an initial public offering next year, the Netherlands’ ANP news agency reported.

ANP cited Finance Minister Jeroen Dijsselbloem as saying the company would probably seek an initial public offering of shares on the Euronext stock exchange.

ASR reported a book value of 3.37 billion euros ($3.6 billion) at the end of the first half of 2015.

It was nationalized together with the Dutch operations of Fortis and ABN Amro in 2008. ($1 = 0.9457 euros) (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Susan Fenton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.