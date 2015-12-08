FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Netherlands to start of sale of Propertize in January
December 8, 2015 / 5:26 PM / 2 years ago

Netherlands to start of sale of Propertize in January

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, Dec 8 (Reuters) - The Dutch state will begin the process of selling Propertize, the company created to handle the real estate portfolio of collapsed and nationalised bank SNS Reaal, in January, the state agency in charge said on Tuesday.

The company, which owns a 5.5 billion euro ($5.98 billion) portfolio of real estate and commercial real estate loans, will be sold either to a single buyer or a consortium of buyers acting jointly, NL Financial Investments said in a statement.

Parties admitted to the bidding process would receive a detailed confidential memorandum on the company’s portfolio in January, it added. ($1 = 0.9190 euros) (Reporting by Thomas Escritt; editing by Susan Thomas)

