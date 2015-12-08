UPDATE 1-Netherlands to start of sale of Propertize in January

(Adds details, context)

AMSTERDAM, Dec 8 (Reuters) - The Dutch state will begin the process of selling Propertize, the company created to handle the real estate portfolio of collapsed and nationalised bank SNS Reaal, in January, the state agency in charge said on Tuesday.

The company, which runs a 5.5 billion euro ($5.98 billion) portfolio of real estate and commercial real estate loans, will be sold either to a single buyer or a consortium of buyers acting jointly, NL Financial Investments said in a statement.

The state bailed out SNS Reaal two years ago after its real estate portfolio was hit by the Dutch real estate market’s decline following the financial crisis. Propertize was spun off from the bank to wind down the portfolio. It has some 180 staff.

“The Company is strongly positioned to act as a servicing platform for add-on or third party portfolios given its experience and strong track record,” NLFI said, adding that it was looking for a high valuation while minimising execution risk and bearing in mind the interests of all stakeholders.

In a separate statement, Propertize said it had made a net result of 33 million euros in the first nine months of this year, up from a loss of 114 million in the same period last year.

Parties admitted to the bidding process would receive a detailed confidential memorandum on the company’s portfolio in January, it added.

Once home to a globe-spanning financial industry, the Netherlands was badly hit by the 2008 crisis, which led to three of its four largest banks being bailed out and two being nationalised.

SNS’s former insurance arm Vivat was sold to China’s Anbang earlier this year. A much diminished ABN Amro also began its return to market with the floating of a first 23 percent tranche in its shares in November.