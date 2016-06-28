FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Netherlands raises 895 million euros from Propertize sale
#Funds News
June 28, 2016 / 4:20 PM / a year ago

Netherlands raises 895 million euros from Propertize sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, June 28 (Reuters) - The Dutch government said on Tuesday it had agreed to sell the real estate portfolio of collapsed and nationalised bank SNS Reaal to a consortium of U.S. bank JP Morgan and private equity firm Lone Star for 895.3 million euros ($989.04 million).

The state bailed out SNS Reaal two years ago after its real estate portfolio was hit by a fall in the Dutch property market following the financial crisis. Propertize was spun off from the bank to wind down the portfolio, which is worth some 5.5 billion euros.

The consortium’s bid was higher than that of the other bidder in the final round of the bidding process and also placed fewer long-term risks on the state, state agency NLFI said in a letter to the country’s finance minister. It did not name the other bidder. ($1 = 0.9052 euros) (Reporting By Thomas Escritt. Editing by Jane Merriman)

