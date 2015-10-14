Rabobank plans to shave 100 bln euros from its balance sheet

AMSTERDAM, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Rabobank is considering moves to reduce its balance sheet by at least 100 billion euros ($114 billion) to comply with Basel IV rules, according to an internal document published on Wednesday.

Rabobank, a cooperative bank, is one of the Netherlands’ three largest banks, with a large portfolio of retail mortgages and loans to the agricultural sector.

Bank spokesman Hendrik Jan Eijpe confirmed the authenticity of the document -- a discussion of the bank’s strategy options for 2016-2020 that was circulated among member banks and obtained and published by newspaper Het Financieele Dagblad.

Eijpe said the document is in line with public statements by the bank’s CEO Wiebe Draijer.

Draijer said at the time of first half earnings that Rabobank “needs to improve its cost-income ratio and prepare for stronger capital requirements,” Eijpe said.

“So this is exactly what we are preparing for,” he said.

The document, titled “On the way to a strategic plan for 2016-2020” said while the exact impact of Basel IV is still unknown “it’s clear that Rabobank will be affected relatively heavily.”

“That’s because Rabobank has several diverse portfolios that now enjoy a relatively low risk weighting, such as mortgages, that will have a much higher risk weighting in the new proposals.”

The document then discusses and rejects the possibility of building capital by retaining profits or issuing shares or debt.

“Therefore the largest part must be realized by reducing the balance sheet,” it concludes. The balance sheet will be shrunk from 680 billion euros to 580-530 billion euros.

”This reduction can be realized by a combination of focusing on Rabobank’s core (activities) and selling existing or new loans.

Eijpe said he could not comment on likely targets for disposal. The strategy document discusses a stronger refocus on the bank’s strengths in agricultural lending.

Representatives of the bank’s 106 members are due to meet on Dec. 9 to vote on strategy. ($1 = 0.8744 euros) (Reporting by Toby Sterling, editing by David Evans)