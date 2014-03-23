FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rabobank appoints new executive board chairman
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Merkel chastened
Germany
Merkel chastened
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfare
Energy & Environment
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfare
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
March 23, 2014 / 3:46 PM / 4 years ago

Rabobank appoints new executive board chairman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, March 23 (Reuters) - Dutch bank Rabobank, which was fined roughly $1 billion in the Libor benchmark rate fixing scandal, appointed Wiebe Draijer as chairman of its executive board, the company said on Sunday.

Draijer, 48, will join Rabobank, the third largest Dutch bank, from the Social and Economic Council, a government advisory body, pending approval by regulators, it said.

Draijer will replace Rinus Minderhoud, who has been acting head at the cooperative bank since the resignation of Piet Moerland in October, when the Libor fine was imposed.

No date was given for the start of Draijer’s term. (Reporting By Anthony Deutsch. Editing by Jane Merriman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.