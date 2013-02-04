UPDATE 1-SNS rescue won't cost Netherlands its triple-A rating

(Adds S&P comments, detail, background) By Marc Jones LONDON, Feb 4 (Reuters) - The 10 billion euro rescue of SNS Reaal will not cost the Netherlands its prized triple-A credit rating, S&P and Moody's said on Monday, although Moody's warned it had negative implications for other Dutch banks. The two firms both assign the Dutch state their highest ratings but with a negative outlook, and each has warned it might downgrade the country if public finances and the economy continue to deteriorate. "The cost being incurred by the government in support of SNS Reaal is small relative to the size of the State's balance sheet," Moody's said in an e-mailed statement to Reuters. Standard & Poor's later said the bailout had "no immediate effect", noting that the upfront injection of 2.2 billion euros added up to only around 0.4 percent of Dutch economic output. The Dutch government said on Friday it had put together a nationalisation package - which follows a much smaller bailout in 2008 - to prevent SNS Reaal's collapse and shore up confidence in the financial system. But the rescue will add to a budget deficit that is already forecast to exceed European Union targets in 2013, and represents a "serious setback" for the government's finances, Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Friday. The Netherlands is one of only four euro zone countries - along with Germany, Finland and Luxembourg - still assigned the highest credit rating by all three major rating firms after a slew of downgrades during the bloc's three-year-old debt crisis. The Netherlands' budget deficit is forecast to reach 3.3 percent of economic output in 2013, above the European Union's 3 percent limit, according to government agency CPB, which is due to publish revised forecasts in the next few weeks. Finance minister Jeroen Dijsselbloem on Friday put initial aid for SNS Reaal at 3.7 billion euros including 1.5 billion euros to write down state aid and property assets. He declined to say whether the bailout would mean further austerity measures are needed. Rutte's coalition government was forced to come up with about 16 billion euros of budget cuts soon after it won power in a September election, and quickly fell in the opinion polls. BANK IMPLICATIONS Although Moody's comments on Monday suggested the SNS Reaal rescue will not be large enough to tip the balance on the Dutch sovereign, it warned separately that the problems could have implications for the rest of the country's lenders. "The nationalisation of SNS is credit-negative for Dutch banks," Associate Managing Director Nick Hill said in a note. Such large losses "show that its asset quality problems are more severe and deep-rooted than previously thought, which has implications for our assessment of the creditworthiness of other Dutch financial institutions, in particular those exposed to commercial real estate and especially the Dutch office sector." Moody's Hill said government plans to recoup some of the cost of the SNS recapitalisation by imposing a levy of 1 billion euros on other Dutch banks, and its decision to hit subordinated bondholders hard, would also have a negative impact. "It may set a precedent for similar situations elsewhere in Europe, exposing investors in subordinated debt to greater loss-given-default than previously the case," Hill added. S&P said it thought the Dutch government's decision not to bail-in SNS Bank's senior creditors, despite the cost to taxpayers, reflected a desire to "prevent any funding shocks to The Netherlands' large externally-funded domestic banks". The sector has only just healed the scars of 2008 when the government paid out nearly 40 billion euros to prop up ING , Aegon and SNS Reaal, as well as nationalising ABN AMRO. SNS Reaal aside, the lenders have either repaid the aid or are getting back on their feet. Separately, S&P said on Monday that with the exception of Greece, euro zone states bailed out during the debt crisis were making rapid progress in rebalancing their economies. "For 2013, we forecast that Spain, Portugal, and Ireland will operate outright current account surpluses, potentially enabling them to post an earlier recovery of GDP than we had previously anticipated, external demand permitting," Frank Gill, one of the firm's top credit analysts, said in a report. (Editing by Catherine Evans)