Dutch Dijsselbloem confident of maintaining other two top ratings
November 29, 2013 / 1:20 PM / 4 years ago

Dutch Dijsselbloem confident of maintaining other two top ratings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

THE HAGUE, Nov 29 (Reuters) - The Dutch finance minister said on Friday he is confident the Netherlands will maintain a top credit rating with two other ratings agencies after Standard and Poors downgraded the country by one notch.

“I don’t expect them (Fitch and Moody‘s) to consider any downgrade,” Jeroen Dijsselbloem told journalists. “We want to become a triple, triple country again.”

S&P on Friday morning lowering the Dutch credit rating by one notch to “AA+,” from “AAA”.

Reporting By Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Mark Trevelyan

