FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dutch companies face problems in Saudi due to Wilders' anti-Islam campaign - minister
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
June 19, 2014 / 10:21 AM / 3 years ago

Dutch companies face problems in Saudi due to Wilders' anti-Islam campaign - minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, June 19 (Reuters) - Dutch companies are facing problems doing business in Saudi Arabia as a result of sanctions imposed by the kingdom in response to anti-Islamic stickers distributed by populist politician Geert Wilders, the Dutch foreign minister said.

Foreign minister Frans Timmermans said in a letter to parliament on Thursday that talks were being held between the two governments to resolve the matter.

Wilders, known for his anti-Islam and anti-immigration views, last December published stickers critical of Islam in the colours of the Saudi flag which were considered insulting by the Islamic state. (Reporting By Thomas Escritt; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.