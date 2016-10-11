FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
UPDATE 1-Watchdog to investigate T-Mobile's Dutch music service
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
October 11, 2016 / 1:31 PM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-Watchdog to investigate T-Mobile's Dutch music service

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details, background)

AMSTERDAM, Oct 11 (Reuters) - A Dutch regulator said on Tuesday it would investigate mobile carrier T-Mobile's new music service in the Netherlands to check it does not unfairly disadvantage competing services.

The Authority for Consumers and Markets (ACM) said in a statement it would examine the "Music Freedom" service, which provides streaming music without charging for mobile data use, a practice called zero-rating.

The European Union agreed its first ever net neutrality rules last year, requiring operators to treat all Internet traffic equally. The law neither explicitly allows zero-rating - exempting certain applications from a customer's data allowance - nor forbids it.

The Netherlands is a staunch opponent of zero-rating and consumer groups are worried applications with free data will have an unfair competitive advantage.

The ACM investigation was announced shortly after the Dutch Senate on Tuesday passed a net neutrality law which telecoms industry groups said took a stricter interpretation that would go against the EU regulation.

The new Dutch law will also threaten the development of a single EU digital market, said global mobile operator association GSMA.

"The implementation of the revised law will harm consumers by stifling innovation and limiting the choice of services available to Dutch citizens," it said in a statement.

EU telecom regulators have said they will limit the extent to which operators may exempt some applications from a customer's data usage. For instance, zero-rating will not be allowed once a customer has used up all the data in their subscription. (Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; Additional reporting by Julia Fioretti; Editing by Adrian Croft and Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.