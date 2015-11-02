FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Dijsselbloem: Netherlands does not want to be seen as enabler of tax avoidance
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
November 2, 2015 / 4:15 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Dijsselbloem: Netherlands does not want to be seen as enabler of tax avoidance

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details, background)

THE HAGUE, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Dutch Finance Minister Jeroen Dijsselbloem said the Netherlands wants to make as much progress as possible in clamping down on tax avoidance by multinational corporations during its EU presidency, after criticism from the European Commission.

The Dutch tax system has enabled some corporations to pay almost no taxation and that “was never the intention”, he said.

The comments came in reaction to the EU Commission’s decision last month on Starbucks, in which the Netherlands was ordered to recover 20 million to 30 million euros ($23 million to $34 million) in back taxes from the U.S. coffee shop chain.

The government said it was “surprised” by the Commission’s finding that its tax arrangement with Starbucks amounted to illegal state aid.

The government is “motivated to use the half year to make as much progress as possible and not wait until there is an international agreement”, Dijsselbloem told the Foreign Press Association in The Hague.

The Netherlands has dual taxation treaties with nearly 100 countries that lower tax rates on profit, royalties and withholding tax. “The outcome has been in some cases that there was almost no taxation. That was never the intention and is not in the Dutch interest,” Dijsselbloem said.

There has been increasing pressure for the Netherlands to change the system, which has made it difficult for some developing economies to collect taxes. Dijsselbloem said the Dutch will take an active role in that debate.

The Netherlands takes the six-month rotating EU presidency in January. (Reporting by Anthony Deutsch and Thomas Escritt; Editing by Alison Williams)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.