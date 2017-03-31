FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
EU agency says tax evasion case involved millions of euros
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 31, 2017 / 2:20 PM / 5 months ago

EU agency says tax evasion case involved millions of euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, March 31 (Reuters) - The European Union judicial agency Eurojust said on Friday it had helped coordinate cross-border investigations in a major tax evasion investigation involving millions of euros and spanning several European countries and Australia.

Earlier on Friday, Dutch prosecutors said they had launched the investigation after receiving a tip about 50,000 suspect Swiss bank accounts. Credit Suisse said local authorities had been to their offices as part of an investigation.

Eurojust said the investigation began in 2016 and it had held three meeting with Dutch, British, French, German and Australian authorities.

"The independent investigations gathered evidence and analysed a huge amount of data," the agency said. "The undeclared assets hidden within offshore accounts and policies are estimated in the millions of euros." (Reporting by Toby Sterling; editing by Ralph Boulton)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.