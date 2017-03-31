EU agency says tax evasion case involved millions of euros

AMSTERDAM, March 31 (Reuters) - The European Union judicial agency Eurojust said on Friday it had helped coordinate cross-border investigations in a major tax evasion investigation involving millions of euros and spanning several European countries and Australia.

Earlier on Friday, Dutch prosecutors said they had launched the investigation after receiving a tip about 50,000 suspect Swiss bank accounts. Credit Suisse said local authorities had been to their offices as part of an investigation.

Eurojust said the investigation began in 2016 and it had held three meeting with Dutch, British, French, German and Australian authorities.

"The independent investigations gathered evidence and analysed a huge amount of data," the agency said. "The undeclared assets hidden within offshore accounts and policies are estimated in the millions of euros." (Reporting by Toby Sterling; editing by Ralph Boulton)