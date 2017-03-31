FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
German prosecutor cooperating with Dutch tax evasion probe
#Market News
March 31, 2017 / 5:20 PM / 5 months ago

German prosecutor cooperating with Dutch tax evasion probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, March 31 (Reuters) - Prosecutors in the German city of Cologne are cooperating with Dutch authorities investigating tax fraud and money laundering, a spokesman for the prosecutor's office said on Friday.

"We have launched an investigation against clients of a bank," the spokesman said, declining to identify the lender.

Credit Suisse, Switzerland's second biggest bank, said earlier on Friday local authorities in Amsterdam, Paris and London had visited its offices concerning client tax matters, adding that it was cooperating with the probe.

The Dutch office for financial crimes (FIOD) said on Friday the coordinated raids had been prompted by a tip-off about 55,000 suspect accounts of a Swiss bank. (Reporting by Matthias Inverardi, writing by Edward Taylor; Editing by Gareth Jones)

