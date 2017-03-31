FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
Dutch prosecutors seize gold bars, hunt for suspects in tax investigation
March 31, 2017 / 7:12 AM / 5 months ago

Dutch prosecutors seize gold bars, hunt for suspects in tax investigation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, March 31 (Reuters) - Dutch prosecutors said on Friday they had launched an international hunt for people seeking to hide assets and evade taxes after receiving a tip-off about undisclosed accounts at a Swiss bank.

The country's office for financial crimes prosecution said coordinated raids began on Thursday in the Netherlands, Britain, Germany, France and Australia.

Spokeswoman Wietske Vissers said millions of euros worth of paintings, gold bars, cash and other assets had been seized from holders of several of the 3,800 Dutch-linked accounts at the Swiss bank, which she would not name.

The Dutch government has passed information to the other countries about 55,000 suspect accounts at the bank. (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

