FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Dutch prosecutors: no Swiss suspects in tax fraud investigation
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 31, 2017 / 4:41 PM / 5 months ago

Dutch prosecutors: no Swiss suspects in tax fraud investigation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, March 31 (Reuters) - Dutch authorities said on Friday they had left Swiss authorities out of a tax fraud investigation stemming from secret Swiss bank accounts because no Swiss citizens were suspects.

Earlier, Swiss authorities protested angrily that they were not involved in the investigation into suspected tax evasion led by the Netherlands and including Britain, France, Germany and Australia, as well as Eurojust, the European Union's judicial coordination agency.

The Netherland's office for financial crimes prosecution (FIOD) said that, although it had received information about 50,000 secret accounts at a Swiss bank, "we received no information about Swiss residents".

"If the Swiss authorities wish to receive information on the investigation, we, the other countries involved and Eurojust, are always willing to discuss (that) with them," the FIOD said in a statement. (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Gareth Jones)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.