FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
Dutch govt proposes law to block telecom takeovers
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
Solar Eclipse
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Coal
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#First Republic News
February 16, 2017 / 6:43 AM / 6 months ago

Dutch govt proposes law to block telecom takeovers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, Feb 16 (Reuters) - The Dutch government on Thursday proposed legislation that would give it power to block or undo mergers in the telecommunications sector.

In a statement, the Economic Affairs ministry said that telecommunications, including data hosting centers and other Internet infrastructure, is vital to national security and the law was permissible under European rules.

It said it was seeking further powers over the national mail company, including insuring it was headquartered in the Netherlands and was making sufficient infrastructure investments.

Last month PostNL rejected a takeover offer from Belgian rival Bpost under pressure from the Dutch government. (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Michael Perry)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.