the Netherlands and beyond ignore international laws and
regulations, facilitating money laundering, corruption and tax
avoidance, a Dutch parliamentary inquiry said on Wednesday,
presenting its findings.
Chairman Henk Nijboer said he hoped the findings would spur
parliament into action to reform the industry, given they showed
"serious" problems.
Trust offices help manage financial assets on behalf of
their owners, and the Netherlands is home to many due to its
favorable treatment of dividends and royalties, wide network of
tax treaties, and long-standing tradition of pre-negotiating tax
deals with companies.
Holland Quaestor, the industry group that represents trust
offices, was not immediately available for comment on Wednesday.
Dutch Finance minister Jeroen Dijsselbloem introduced
stricter rules for trust offices in 2015, but critics say
oversight is still too lax.
The inquiry's findings come after the largest Dutch trust
office, Intertrust, listed on the stock market in
2015 and as rival TMF is considering an initial public offering.
"At Intertrust, we adhere not only to the letter but also
the spirit of laws and treaties, including those which govern
our client’s dealings," Intertrust said in its submission to the
inquiry.
The inquiry panel, which did not name any individuals or
companies accused of breaking laws, compiled information from
representatives of trust offices, tax advisers, regulators and
other experts from eight days of hearings under oath last month.
Among those interviewed was Jan Favie, manager of the Dutch
companies that pop groups The Rolling Stones and U2 use to
oversee their intellectual property rights.
He argued it was a widespread misunderstanding that the
musicians use Dutch trust offices to lower their taxes, but
said, rather, they were attracted to the Netherlands because of
the country's managerial "expertise, good infrastructure and
stable legal environment."
The parliamentary panel concluded that oversight of trust
offices was limited, due to insufficient staffing at the
country's central bank (DNB) and national tax office.
An area of particular concern was that trust offices often
fail to identify the people behind capital flows, as they are
required to do by law. That enables tax-dodging and other
criminal behaviour, the committee said.
In a statement included as part of Wednesday's report, the
DNB called for the abolition of all trust office processes that
help mask the identity of clients.
