Polish Netia ups operating profit forecast on lower spending

WARSAW, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Polish telecoms group Netia raised its operating profit forecast for the year by more than half on Thursday to 100 million zlotys ($31.6 million) thanks to lower costs and planned investments.

But the company also reduced its sales target by 5 percent to 2.525 billion zlotys due to a slower uptake of new services among both corporate and individual clients and a quicker-than-expected drop in the fixed-line telephony sector.

The forecasts do not include costs related to Netia’s acquisitions of rivals Dialog and Crowley, which it estimates at up to 45 million zlotys.

In the first half of the year, Netia’s operating profit rose three-fold to 53.7 million zlotys as sales fell by a tenth to 968 million. Its net profit nearly doubled to 21.7 million zlotys.

Poland’s telecoms market is expected to shrink for the second consecutive year due to an economic slowdown and increased competition, especially in the mobile sector, where Netia is not present.

Netia shares have risen nearly 9 percent this year compared to a 21-percent rise of Warsaw’s midcap index. ($1 = 3.1635 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Chris Borowski; Editing by David Cowell)