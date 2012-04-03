FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
April 3, 2012 / 1:40 PM / in 6 years

Three funds interested in buying Polish Netia-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, April 3 (Reuters) - Private equity fund Innova Capital and two others will get a peak at the finances of Polish telecoms operator Netia in a move that could lead to one of them snapping up the group, two sources told Reuters.

“Three investment funds will start due diligence in Netia after Easter. One of them is Innova Capital, another is linked to (cellphone operator) Play,” a source familiar with the situation told Reuters, declining to go into more details.

Netia had no comment, while Innova was not available.

Reuters reported in December that Innova and two other heavyweight funds Advent International and Bridgepoint were circling Netia, planning to delist the $790-million company following a successful tender. (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko and Adrian Krajewski)

