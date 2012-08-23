FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Polish Netia posts unexpected profit, shaves sales goal
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Honda Motor Co
August 23, 2012 / 7:06 AM / 5 years ago

Polish Netia posts unexpected profit, shaves sales goal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WARSAW, Aug 23 (Reuters) - A deferred tax payment helped Polish telecoms group Netia report an unexpected 60-percent jump in second-quarter net profit on Thursday, although the company slightly reduced its full-year sales guidance.

Netia, which snapped up several rivals to boost its No. 2 position in Poland, said it earned 21 million zlotys ($6.4 million), while analysts expected it to be 18.5 million zlotys in the red because of layoff provisions.

The operator cut its 2012 sales target by 3 percent to 2.125 billion zlotys because of tough competition after its top line in the quarter stood at a lower-than-expected 536.5 million zlotys.

It had risen 35 percent in the period thanks in large part thanks to the purchases of rivals Dialog and Crowley Point Data.

Netia, which has a market value of some $707 million, maintained its 2012 goal for adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) of 600 million. ($1 = 3.2720 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by David Cowell)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.