UPDATE 1-Singtel's NetLink debuts slightly above offer price

* IPO was priced at S$0.81 per unit

* Singtel owns 24.99 percent of NetLink after IPO (Adds analyst comments, updates prices)

SINGAPORE, July 19 (Reuters) - NetLink NBN Trust, the broadband unit of Singapore Telecommunications (Singtel), rose slightly above the offer price in its market debut on Wednesday in an IPO that is the largest the city-state has seen in four years.

The $1.7 billion offering also propelled total listings in terms of money raised to a multi-year high in the country.

The IPO is a shot in the arm for the Singapore Exchange (SGX), which has been promoting itself as a centre for real estate investment trusts (REITs) and business trusts with larger Chinese firms from other sectors still favouring the higher valuations and liquidity of Hong Kong.

NetLink opened trading at S$0.815 per unit before edging down to S$0.810 on its first day of trade.

It had offered 2.9 billion units in the IPO at S$0.81 apiece, raising about S$2.3 billion. Singtel owns 24.99 percent of NetLink after the IPO.

"As a business trust, the future cashflow is predictable, so there is a lack of imagination on this kind of IPO," said Margaret Yang, a market analyst at CMC Markets, Singapore.

Investors may also not find NetLink's projected yield of 5.4 percent that attractive, she said.

The listing is the biggest since Mapletree Greater China Commercial Trust's 2013 offering raised $2.06 billion, according to Thomson Reuters data.

NetLink's listing brings the total amount raised via IPOs to about $2 billion in Singapore this year, Thomson Reuters data shows, versus last year's $1.7 billion. This is the highest since at least 2014 when companies raised $2.56 billion.

Listings in the first six months included recruitment firm HRnetGroup Ltd and Dasin Retail Trust.

Shares of companies that listed over the period had risen 40 percent on average from their offer price, as of June 30, according to consultancy Deloitte Singapore.

"The strong post-IPO performance of the companies ... will continue to drive positive market sentiments," Ernest Kan, deputy managing partner (markets) at Deloitte, said last week.

More IPOs can be expected in the next five months, he added.

The SGX has been considering several initiatives to shore up listings and liquidity. In May, it partnered with the city-state's technology and media regulator to facilitate accredited companies to list on the exchange.

The exchange is also in the process of deciding whether it should introduce dual-class share listings.