S.Korea's Nermarble Games says to complete IPO by early 2017

SEOUL, Feb 18 (Reuters) - South Korea’s Nermarble Games Corp said on Thursday it plans to complete an initial public offering between late 2016 and early 2017, a deal that could value the company as high as 10 trillion won ($8.17 billion).

Netmarble, South Korea’s top mobile game company, said it aimed to list itself to secure funds for acquisitions and investments. The firm did not elaborate on where it might list and how much it hoped to raise.

Netmarble recorded revenue of 729 billion won for January-September 2015. Media reports say the firm is seeking a valuation of 10 trillion won through the listing.