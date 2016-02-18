FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Korea's Nermarble Games says to complete IPO by early 2017
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Software
February 18, 2016 / 2:12 AM / 2 years ago

S.Korea's Nermarble Games says to complete IPO by early 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Feb 18 (Reuters) - South Korea’s Nermarble Games Corp said on Thursday it plans to complete an initial public offering between late 2016 and early 2017, a deal that could value the company as high as 10 trillion won ($8.17 billion).

Netmarble, South Korea’s top mobile game company, said it aimed to list itself to secure funds for acquisitions and investments. The firm did not elaborate on where it might list and how much it hoped to raise.

Netmarble recorded revenue of 729 billion won for January-September 2015. Media reports say the firm is seeking a valuation of 10 trillion won through the listing.

$1 = 1,225.0000 won Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.