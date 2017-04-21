FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea's Netmarble raises $2.3 bln after pricing IPO at top of range
April 21, 2017 / 7:20 AM / 4 months ago

S.Korea's Netmarble raises $2.3 bln after pricing IPO at top of range

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, April 21 (Reuters) - Netmarble Games Corp, South Korea's largest mobile game company said on Friday it priced its initial pubic offering (IPO) at the top of its indicative range, raising 2.66 trillion won ($2.3 billion).

It priced the IPO at 157,000 won per share, compared with an indicative range of 121,000 won to 157,000 won, Netmarble said in a filing.

Netmarble said this week it expects to have $4.4 billion available for acquisitions after its listing on May 12. ($1 = 1,134.3400 won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

