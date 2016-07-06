FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 6, 2016 / 1:40 AM / a year ago

S.Korea Netmarble submits initial bid for up to $4.3 bln Playtika stake-Korea Economic Daily

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, July 6 (Reuters) - Netmarble Games, South Korea's top mobile game company, has submitted an initial bid for a controlling stake in Israel-based mobile casino game developer Playtika seen worth 4-5 trillion won ($3.4-4.3 billion), Korea Economic Daily reported on Wednesday.

Netmarble Games plans to participate in the next round of bids on Thursday, and plans to finance about 3 trillion won from South Korean institutional investors, the daily reported citing unnamed investment banking sources.

Caesars Interactive Entertainment Inc, a subsidiary of Caesars Entertainment, controls Playtika.

A Netmarble Games spokesman declined to comment.

Earlier this year, Netmarble mandated four banks to handle its planned initial public offering of 2 trillion won expected in late 2016 or early 2017.

$1 = 1,162.7800 won Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates

