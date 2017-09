July 7 (Reuters) - Net Mobile AG : * Says reports significant losses in the financial year 2013 * Says registers a loss in FY EBIT of EUR 47.6 million * Says FY 2013 operating losses total about EUR 7 million * Says FY turnover rises by 5% to EUR 130,497 thousand * Sees break-even results after accounting for interest and taxes, with a

modest decline in turnover for 2014